Paul Erwin Sanford Paul Erwin Sanford died peacefully at home in Easton, MD on July 13, 2021, with his family by his side. He was 93 years old. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn, his son Larry (Alison), his daughter Pat Richards, his grandchildren Dean, Lily, Mimi, and Anna, his great-grandson Za'khai, and his great-great-grandson Legacy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Phillip, and his son David.
Paul was born on July 6, 1928 in Cincinnati, OH, to Frank Erwin and Carolyn Given Sanford. He attended Withrow High School in Cincinnati and Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, graduating with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1951. He worked for several companies before joining Warminster Fiberglass Co. in Warminster, PA, where he worked for 50 years as Engineer, President, Consultant, and Co-owner, retiring at age 84.
Paul enjoyed extended hiking trips in the mountains, section-hiking the entire Appalachian Trail with his dogs when he was in his late 60s. He and Carolyn also built their log cabin home in Meadowbrook, PA by themselves, living there from 1984-2020, when they moved to Easton to be closer to their family. Paul was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, engineer, hiker, lover of ice cream & cookies, and mad Jumble puzzle solver. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, Warminster, PA at a later date.
