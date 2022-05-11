Paul Herbert Hayes EASTON — Paul Herbert Hayes of Easton, died on Thursday, May 5th, 2022, at his home. He was 65.
Born on June 19th, 1956, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Hayes, Sr. and the late Mary Margaret Hooker Hayes. Following high school, Paul worked for Maryland Cup as a press man.
Paul enjoyed all sports, especially shooting pool, and cheering on the Ravens and Orioles. Paul also loved life on the Eastern Shore, especially crabbing and fishing. He also loved his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his daughters, Christina Cugle (Jeremy) and grandson Mason, and Ashley Mohlhenrich (Travis) and grandsons Max and Brooks. He is also survived by his brothers; Charles Hayes, Jr. of Falls Church, VA, Irvin W. Hayes (Kathleen) of Easton, Vincent M. Hayes (Connie) of Easton, and David Hayes (Dawn) of Alaska. He is also survived by his sister, Teresa Haslup (Thomas) of Easton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Ricky Hayes and his favorite uncle, Louis Hooker.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home on Friday, May 13th, 2022, from 11am until 12noon. A graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, MD beginning at 12:30pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the Easton Family YMCA, 202 Peachblossom Rd, Easton, MD 21601; or Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St. Easton, MD 21601.
