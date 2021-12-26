Paul Hooper, age 71 of Denton, MD passed away on December 9, 2021. He was born in Manchester England to the late Everett Hooper and Irene (Crosby) Hooper.
Paul was a very hard working man, always trying to help out and never afraid to work. He owned and operated a small pest control business called "Shore Good Pest Control" for many years and assisted many Realtors with termite certifications, cleanouts and repair work. He is survived by his two children, Paula and Andrew Hooper, step daughter Tara, grandchildren, siblings, Patricia Scott Bowman, (Sean) James Hooper, (Robin) Christina Mason, (Jay) Dawn Gatton (the late Richard) Sharon Hoover, (Curtis), Robert Hooper and many friends and acquaintances he met over the years. His wife Karen predeceased him.
A graveside burial will take place at Green Mount Cemetery in Ridgley, MD at a later date. Burial service is private.
