Paul J "Fritz" SAINT MICHAELS — Moritz Paul J. "Fritz" Moritz
Fritz Moritz died on September 1, 2022 in Talbot Hospice battling cancer; he was 79. Fritz was born at home in East Orange, NJ on July 2, 1943 to the late Nettie Wicks Moritz and Paul James Moritz. He spent his early years in Verona, NJ. Fritz graduated from Essex Catholic High School in Newark, NJ and Providence College in Rhode Island.
Fritz married Gwendolyn "Wendy" Gould Harrison in 1965. The first years of their marriage were spent in Frankfurt Am. Germany, where Fritz was stationed at Third Armored Division H.Q. while serving in the U.S. Army. During his stay in Germany, he acquired two things that lasted him for the rest of his life, a love of good beer and a nickname.
Upon returning to the United States and leaving the military, he began what was to be a lifelong career as a sales executive in printing and related industries. His business took his family to New York, Chicago, Ohio, Tennessee, Massachusetts, back to New Jersey, and eventually to St. Michaels.
Fritz was a sailor. As both a racer and a cruiser, he served as Head Herring, (commodore) of the Herring Island Sailing Fleet, and as Commodore of The Cruising Sailors of St. Michaels. He enjoyed racing around the buoys with HISF and crewing for friends on blue water races. He and Wendy loved cruising in their classic Cheoy Lee Bermuda 30 ketch, "ORIENT" (pearl of the sea), built in 1965 the same year as their marriage. They sailed her all around New Jersey, Chesapeake and into New England waters in August when the hot, humid and windless days made home waters less enjoyable. They loved sailing to Newport, as well as anchoring in Cuttyhunk and Block Island. He was an active member of Miles River Yacht Club, Membership Chairman for 5 years, and a member of the Great Decisions discussion group.
Fritz was predeceased by his mother Nettie Bell Moritz and his father, Paul James Moritz, sister, Lorraine Francis Hunt. He leaves, in addition to his wife Gwendolyn "Wendy" Harrison Moritz, his son Adrian Harrison Moritz, daughter-in-law Lori Scalzo Moritz, and granddaughter Joycelyn Peters Moritz of Bozman, MD; son Geoffrey Blake Moritz, daughter-in-law Sharon Jacobs Moritz, and grandson Porter Emerson Moritz and granddaughter Addison Taylor Moritz of Point Pleasant, NJ; ZoeAnn Gallino (sister) and husband John, Highland Park, NJ; Andrew Moritz (brother) & Joan Kurkian of Cherry Hill, NJ.
Those who knew him have lost a good friend, a nice guy, and a snappy dresser.
There will be Fritzie's Hour at MRYC at a later date. Contributions can be made to: Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601
