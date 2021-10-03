Paul James Hansen, Jr. "Jim" EASTON — Paul James "Jim" Hansen, Jr. passed away on September 22nd, 2021, at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. He was 90.
Jim was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 20th, 1931, the son of the late Paul J. Hansen, Sr. and Marjorie Deforrest Hansen.
He grew up in Washington, DC and graduated from Bullis High School in Silver Spring, MD. Following graduation from the University of Maryland ROTC, with a degree in journalism, Jim was commissioned in the United States Air Force in 1954 and honorably served for 21 years, retiring in 1975 as a Lt. Colonel. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Jim worked for Computer Science Corporation for 10 years, before working with the CIA beginning in 1985.
In 1994, Jim retired with his late wife, Elizabeth Hansen, to Easton. Jim was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity, the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Oxford, MD. He produced and edited films for the local Maryland Public Television channel. He videoed talks for the historical society and was a theater videographer for the Talbot County Public Library and Tred Avon Players.
Jim is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, the late Elizabeth "Betty" J. Hansen. He is survived by his children, Susan J. Hansen of Laurel, MD, Elizabeth H. Coyne (Richard) of Maggie Valley, NC; grandchildren, Libbi Coyne Webb (Kerry) of Waynesville, NC, Paul James Coyne of Charlotte, NC and Katherine Anne Coyne of Atlanta, GA.
In accordance with Jim's wishes, services will be private. Jim and Betty will be interred together in a service at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org/donate
