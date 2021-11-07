Paul Joseph Janson ROYAL OAK — Royal Oak, MD. Paul Joseph Janson of Royal Oak, formerly of Delaware County, PA, died on November 3rd 2021 at Bayleigh Chase OBT, Easton, MD
Born in Philadelphia June 3, 1933, he was the son of the late Joseph and Bessie Janson. After graduating from Haverford High School in 1951, Paul attended and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1955, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Upon graduation, he joined the Bell Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania. Shortly after, he served as a Lieutenant in the Army in Korea and resumed his business career after discharge. Paul had many varied management assignments and completed his career as a District Manager -Human Resources with Bell Atlantic Corp., now Verizon, in Arlington, VA. before his retirement in 1988.
After making his home in Royal Oak in 1988, Paul was very active in the Bay Hundred community. He was both a Junior and Senior Warden of the vestry of Christ Episcopal Church in St. Michaels, board member of Christmas in St. Michaels, and past Commodore of the Miles River Yacht Club. He enjoyed boating, travel, flying small aircraft, working on his home, classical music, good food and wine and the company of family and friends.
Paul was predeceased by his son, David, and a brother, Glenn. He is survived by his loving wife Pat and his remaining three children for whom he felt great love, pride and respect: Eric W. Janson (Laura) of Wayne, PA., and their sons Kevin and John, Laura J. Moir (Andrew) and their son David of Dublin, OH. And Craig A. Janson (Diane) of Denver, CO and their sons Andrew and Wesley who will all feel his loss.
Pat and family want to acknowledge the loving care given Paul by the outstanding staff at Bayleigh Chase and the comfort and care of Talbot Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home -Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Janson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.