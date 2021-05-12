Paul Kenneth Ruark FISHING CREEK — Paul Kenneth Ruark passed away peacefully at his home during the early morning hours of May 8, 2021.
Born on May 27, 1927, Paul was the son of the late Elizabeth Ruark Simmons, the stepson of the late Oliver Simmons, and the grandson of the late Fred C. Ruark.
Paul greatly enjoyed working on the water and bought his first workboat when he was 13 years old. In 1962, he became co-owner and operator of Ruark and Ashton, Inc., Seafood Packing Plant of Hoopersville. He retired in July 1990.
Paul dearly loved the Lord and asked for His guidance throughout his life. He had a special place in his heart for Hoopers Memorial United Methodist Church in Hoopersville, where he was a lifelong member. He was also a member of the Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Company.
Paul was a very generous and kind man. He believed that the Lord had blessed him and he loved sharing what God had given to him with others. When the recipients of his gifts would try to thank him, Paul would cheerfully say, "Don't thank me. Thank the Lord."
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Ellen Parks; his daughter Teena Ruark Gorrow and her husband Wayne; his grandson Ernie Beath III, Ernie's wife Jennifer, and their baby Willow; and his son-in-law Jim Gibb. His older daughter, Paula Ruark Gibb, preceded him in death on May 3, 2012. Although Paul loved people and had many friends, there is one special man he loved like a son, Terry Vincent. Paul will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at Hoopers Memorial United Methodist Church in Hoopersville, Maryland, on Friday, May 14, 2021. Visitation begins at 12:00 and a funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Joe Kelly. Interment will immediately follow at Dorchester Memorial Park located on Route 50 and Aireys Road in Cambridge, Maryland.
Face covering and social distancing will be required.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, 308 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613
Memorial donations may be made in Paul's memory to Hoopers Memorial United Methodist Church in care of Janet Ruark, 1839 Hoopersville Road, Fishing Creek, MD 21634.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
