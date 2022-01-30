Paul L. Nichols, Sr. FEDERALSBURG — Paul Lennon Nichols, Sr., 91 of Federalsburg, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at home with family by his side.
He was born near Denton on December 23, 1930 to Paul E. and Anna E. (Stokley) Nichols. He was the owner of Paul L. Nichols & Sons, Inc. for over 40 years. He enjoyed playing golf with a special group of friends.
He is survived by his son, Michael K. Nichols (Susan), his daughter Pamela M. Bennett (Frankie), a daughter-in-law Wanda Hallowell, five grandchildren, Heather N. Williamson, Melissa L. Jelliffe, Chad A. Bennett, Sarah A. Nichols and Triston L. Nichols, ten great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, a brother Charles K. Nichols and his beloved dog, Jack.
His wife of more than 60 years, Joyce J. Nichols, two sons, Paul L. Nichols, Jr. and Jeffrey L. Nichols, three brothers and five sisters preceded him in death.
Memorial services will be held onThursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, where the family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of service. The Rev. Denzil Cheek will officiate.
Burial will be immediately following at Concord Cemetery.
The family has requested donations be made in his memory to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
(Please visit www.framptom .com for on line condolences)
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Nichols, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.