Pauline J. Hill LINKWOOD — Pauline J. Hill, 80, of Linkwood passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. She was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on September 15, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Paul and Alma Johnson Rousseau.
On December 14, 1962, she married Franklin H. Hill who passed away on August 4, 1991. She worked at Rob Roy as a seamstress. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, and being with her family.
She is survived by a daughter Brenda Hayton and husband Lee of Linkwood, a son Clifford Leroy Bjorkstrand, Jr. and wife Candy of Altoona, PA, granddaughter Allison Lowe and husband Nathaniel of Hurlock, her twin sister Paula Joyce Elliott of Linkwood and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers and a brother in law Bunky Elliott.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Buddy Spear officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
