Pauline K. Spicer EASTON — Pauline K. Spicer passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born on October 16, 1928, in Delmar, DE, to the late Omar T. and Essie L. (Roberts) Kelley. Pauline graduated from Dover High School in 1946 and from Wesley Junior College in 1948.
On June 25, 1949, she married Arnold Spicer, an avid athlete who served in the Delaware National Guard becoming Major before he retired. She was a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. They were married for 70 years before he preceded Mrs. Spicer in death in April of 2020.
Her life was a busy one as she served as: leader of a Girl Scout troop (Wyoming, DE), a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Easton, a member of the Ladies of the Elks 1622, a member of the Talbot Senior Center, and a member of the Talbot Homemakers Club. Mrs. Spicer loved arts and crafts and enjoyed bowling, traveling, and playing Bridge. She also served as a volunteer at Easton Memorial Hospital's Commission Shop. As the family genealogist, Mrs. Spicer spent a lot of time tracing her family tree all the way back to the early 1600's. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Mrs. Spicer was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold N. Spicer; son, Brent K. Spicer of Easton, MD; and sister, Margaret K. Goeke of Smyrna, DE. She is survived by: daughter, Jane Spicer Hack of Hershey, PA (Todd); daughter-in-law, Nancy W. Spicer of Lehigh, FL; granddaughter, Nikole K. Henry of Palmyra, PA (Shawn); great-granddaughter, Abigail M. Henry; and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her and by the many lives she has touched over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive in Easton, MD 21601; Brookletts Place, The Talbot Senior Center, 400 Brookletts Ave, Easton, MD 21601, or your favorite charity.
A celebration of life for both Pauline and Arnold will be held at the Easton Elks Lodge #1622, Dutchman's Lane, Easton on Tuesday, May 10th from 1pm - 3pm. Please dress casually and bring your stories. Burial will be private.
