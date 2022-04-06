Pauline "Polly" M. Lowry TRAPPE — Pauline "Polly" M. Lowry, 90, of Trappe passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Heartfields in Easton. She was born in Bennettsville, SC on April 13, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Thomas Beckman Matthews and Jewel Atkins Matthews.
Mrs. Lowry graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1948 and attended Madison College in Harrisonburg, VA. On February 10, 1950, she married Richard "Dickie" W. Lowry, Sr. She was a homemaker most of her life. Mrs. Lowry enjoyed playing cards, crocheting and knitting. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church for 82 years, where she served on numerous committees.
She is survived by her husband Richard "Dickie" W. Lowry, Sr. of Trappe, three children Paula Lowry of Easton, Lynn Lantz of South Carolina and Richard "Ricky" W. Lowry, Jr. and wife Julie of Federalsburg, four grandchildren Guy Lowry (Sha), Hope Taylor (Ben), Katie Lowry (Heath) and Richard Lenske (Sam), and five great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Guy Lowry, Richard Lenske, Ben Taylor, Heath Kral, Richard Hubbard and Sandy McAllister.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at White Marsh Cemetery in Trappe. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 612 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613, Open Bible Church, 1619 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to a charity of choice.
