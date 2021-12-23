Peggy A. Jackson CAMBRIDGE — Peggy A. Jackson, 87, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Airey's on June 2, 1934 and was a daughter of the late Julian and Katie Kuebler Handley.
Mrs. Jackson attended schools in Cambridge. On September 6, 1951, she married Robert L. Jackson. She worked at Roy Rob and later worked at Super Fresh. Mrs. Jackson enjoyed making quilts and pillows, and going fishing and crabbing.
She is survived by her husband Robert Jackson of Cambridge, two sons Michael Jackson and wife Patricia of East New Market and Tony Jackson and wife Louann of Hurlock, four grandchildren Liane Hayward, Robbie Jackson, Valerie Friedel and Ashley Ann Jackson, six great grandchildren, a sister Kathleen Willey of Cambridge and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Jackson is preceded in death by two brothers Henry Handley and Jesse Handley.
Pallbearers will be Michael Jackson, Tony Jackson, Steven Willey, Robbie Jackson, Andrew Friedel, and Kim Albites.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Dennis Gilliard officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to God's Way Fellowship, P.O. Box 233, Secretary, MD 21664.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.