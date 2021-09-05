Peggy Karen Shores EASTON — Peggy Karen Shores of Easton, MD died on August 31, 2021. She was 66.
Born in Easton on September 6, 1954, he was the daughter of Walter Jack Shores and Peggy Loretta Mullikin Shores. Peggy was a 1974 graduate of Easton High School. She worked as a nurse's aide at William Hill Manor for over 20 years, and at the UM Shore Medical Center in Easton for several years. She loved listening to the music of Elvis Presley, and in her spare time she enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her mother, Peggy Loretta Shores of Cordova, MD, and her brothers: Jack G. Shores (Claudette Alcalde) of Warrenton, VA, Robert L. Shores (Gayle) of West Palm Beach, FL, and Dwight J. Shores (Virginia) of Easton. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Jack Shores.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, September 8 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 10 am. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton, MD.
Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or at www.diabetes.org/donate.
