Peggy Mae Corkell DENTON — Peggy Mae Corkell of Denton, MD, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Compass Hospice in Centreville. She was 87 years old.
Born in American Corner in Caroline County, Mrs. Corkell was the daughter of the late Arthur Morris Hubbard and Mary Wright Hubbard. Her husband, Thomas Wesley Corkell, died October 9, 1995.
Mrs. Corkell had spent her entire life in American Corner, Federalsburg, and Denton. She had been a wonderful farmer's wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Mrs. Corkell is survived by two sons: T. Wesley Corkell, Jr. (Edith) and Michael Lee Corkell (Judy), both of Denton; four daughters: Mary Ann Wooters of Greenwood, DE, Karen M. Gibson (Eddy) of Bridgetown, MD, Susie S. Green (Cliff) of Centreville, MD, and Linda Lu Loweth (Martin) of Denton; a sister, Eunice Meredith of Federalsburg; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara McMullen; five brothers: Roger Hubbard, Dicky Hubbard, Emerson Hubbard, Leon Hubbard, and Jackie Hubbard; and two sisters: Virginia Covey and Cecelia Frampton.
Funeral services will be 12 Noon on Tuesday, March 1st, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. where friends may visit from 6 until 8 on Monday evening and one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Denton Volunteer Fire Co., 400 South Fifth Ave., Denton, MD 21629.
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Corkell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.