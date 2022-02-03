Peggy Mervine BROOKSVILLE, FL — Peggy Mervine of Brooksville, Florida, passed away peacefully from this life and entered her heavenly home on Sunday, January 30, 2022, she was 88.
Peggy Mervine stood tall through her life of LOVE, LOYALTY, and LEGACY. With a twinkle in her eye, she knew how things worked here on earth and eternally.
Born Peggy Ruth Forshee of Shreveport, Louisiana, uniquely the third of "four she's" and an older brother, her father, Olie, could brag about all of them. Her father was a hard worker but fun loving and free spirited. Her mother would keep the four girls in line, and big brother would settle their mother down. Southern church, southern music, southern cooking and chasing oil jobs marked Peggy's early life. They all worked from the cotton fields to career fields as: secretaries, nurses, and teachers. They served in the military and worked in the oil fields. The family would reunite over food, faith and what is now known as the Forshee Nation get togethers (now an internet connection). Peggy appreciated being the last of her generation and wanted to do it all. Those "Forshee Girls" lived full lives and Peggy knew she was going places. She attended Bethany Nazarene College, now Southern Nazarene University, near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She then went to work. Being at home for a weekend always meant church. There, her love became focused on a lonely "Eastern Shore Gentleman" and Army boy, "looking for love in all the right places" - at church. He then focused on her! Ninety days later, with both sets of eyes twinkling now, they were married in the Duncan Oklahoma First Church of the Nazarene. Mother had told her to "stay away from Army boys" and "NO, you are not moving to Delaware with him!". So she did both!! Over the years, Peggy brought a lot of her family with her to Greenwood - including her parents. Southern charm came to southern Delaware and set up shop.
Loyalty ran deep and she loved John Mervine, Sr, through thick and thin -- through the poultry business's rough and tumble "roll ups", John's service as Sussex County Tax Collector, as a School Board Member, starting Nanticoke Homes Inc. in an old two- story chicken house, horse trading, boat trading, airplane trading and flying, side jobs, investments and raising three boys.
She did not mind quietly leading. "Don't argue, talk to Peggy, and she will get things done." This described her - "Mama at the top of the organizational chart" - If you gave her five minutes to observe the situation, she would tell you how to do your job.
No doubt she loved John. She loved life and was his loyal "Rock" through all of the life's changes. If John, as her primary caregiver, had a health problem and the doctor said golf would help, she bought him clubs, lessons and a membership to the Caroline Country Club. After John's passing she knew she needed an attentive team to help her not just survive but thrive. She attended every bereavement class because she knew she needed it. She also knew how to leverage John's order to "Take care of Mama" to her specifications. If it wasn't done perfectly today, she would work on you to get it better tomorrow. She played a long game - anticipating 88 years of moving ahead. She always stayed in charge. "Thank you Jesus and pass the ammunition we may need". Call her a "French Cajun, a cotton picker, a Christian or intuitive"; she intended to put up the "good fight" every day.
Losing her husband John of 65 loyal years could have killed her, but she made the strong choice of continuing to live life to the fullest. If Great Grand Babies are being born, "let's go see them"; or let's celebrate a Christmas or a birthday in San Antonio, Texas or Delaware; or let's take a road trip across America. "I will get better when I get home and just be still," Peggy would say. No one expected her to stop, even after major surgeries and health set backs, she was planning an 89th birthday celebration at Bon Appetit Restaurant, in Dunedin, Florida. She fully intended to go to the hospital whenever and wherever a new great grandbaby is to be born. She loved all her "babies" and expected them to do their best in life.
Legacy is what Peggy Mervine inadvertently left to us: Don't just sit, get up again, get to work, learn and then put forth your best effort. Be loyal to one man and he will love you back until "death do you part". Either way, Peggy wins because Jesus, a loving husband, and generations of family welcome her to Heaven. Do it ALL. LOVE big. Be LOYAL. Leave a LEGACY of thriving through all life has to offer..
Just be sure your ready, now, to meet me in Heaven in the "twinkling of an eye," John 3:16.
In addition to her parents, Olie Forshee Sr. and Pearl Rains Forshee, she is preceded in death by her husband, John M. Mervine, Sr.; brother, Olie Forshee Jr.; sisters, Evelyn Carr, Mary E. Scott, and Marlene Williams.
She is survived by her sons, Bill (Pam), Mcky (Jan), Greg (Karen); 8 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, and a new great grandbaby on the way!
A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2 PM, at the John and Peggy Mervine Pavilion, adjacent to the Brooksville Wesleyan Church, Brooksville Florida. A light lunch and ice cream social will follow the service.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Delaware at the St. Johnstown United Methodist Church Cemetery, Greenwood, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the community outreach of Brooksville Wesleyan Church 22398 Pasture Lane, Brooksville, FL 34601. Online Donations may be made at www.bwcflorida.com/give, please designate Memorial Fund under the fund options menu.
