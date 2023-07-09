Peggy T. Cannon CAMBRIDGE — Peggy T. Cannon, 90, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore with her loving family by her side. She was born in Fishing Creek on September 7, 1932 and was a daughter of the late William V. Travers, Sr. and Alice Creighton Travers.
At a young age, she started picking crabs to help support her large family. On September 15, 1950, she married Ogle "Timmie" Cannon who passed away on December 11, 2020. She waitressed many years at Dayton's Restaurant, went on to manage cafes at Edge Hill and Bambricks pharmacies, she also worked at Simmons Center Market. She went on to finish her career at Airpax Electronics where she retired in 1991 to care for her grandson Kyle. Peggy was known for her bright blue eyes, warm smile and giving heart. She dedicated her life to her family and her kindness, generosity and unconditional love left an impact on many people's lives. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities, the American Legion Auxiliary, Women of the Moose, and the VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by two daughters Dianna Travers and husband Wendell of Cambridge and Terri Reed and husband Wally of Easton, grandson Kyle Reed and wife Dani and their daughter Raelynn, granddaughter Catherine Neal and husband Eric, four great grandchildren Joey Neal, Megan Neal, Ariel Montgomery, and Brianna Montgomery, a brother Calvin Travers and wife Joane of Fishing Creek, a sister Faye Williams and husband Ronnie of Salisbury and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Cannon is preceded in death by three brothers Leroy Travers, William Travers, Jr. and Mike Travers, five sisters Ruth Travers, Betty Heiser, Doris Parks, Olive Truitt and Bonnie Fitzhugh and a granddaughter Jessica Montgomery.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Reed, Justin Todd, Ricky Fitzhugh, Nelson Goslin, Jr., Ricky Travers, John Meninger, Frank Foxwell and Doug Handley. Honorary pallbearers will be Wendell Travers, Wally Reed, Calvin Travers, Ronnie Williams and John Pyle.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 1pm at Grace United Methodist Church with Rev.'s Chris Pettit and Jay Hurley officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to a charity of choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
