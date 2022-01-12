Penny S. Higdon Covington CENTREVILLE — Penny Sue Higdon Covington, 59 of Centreville, MD passed away on December 25, 2021. She was born February 9, 1962 in Easton, MD, daughter of the late George C. Higdon and Emma V. Smith Higdon of Queenstown, MD.
From the time she could crawl, Penny was a lively little, blond-haired girl full of spunk and determination. Her older brother Steve has stated that Penny was the oneriest child he has ever encountered his entire life. She was always involved and on the sidelines of her children's sports and 4-H activities creating smiles and belly laughs. Penny was an excellent cook like her mother Emma. Every meal was prepared fast, delicious, and to perfection. Penny was employed as a rural mail carrier in Grasonville, MD from the mid 1990's to 2006. She suffered a small stroke in March 2006. This set her back emotionally and physically, but Penny rebounded with a lot of determination. In recent years Penny was employed as a home caregiver. She treated patients as if they were her own parent. She brought joy and light into their lives as only Penny could do. Penny had dozens of funny life stories she would share with family and friends from time to time. If Penny ever put a grin on your face, please lock that image of her into your memory.
In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by her sister Ernie Lou Roberts.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel R. Covington of Centreville; children, Jamie L. Engle (Jessica) of Centreville, Megan Covington Hartwick (Mike) of Centreville, Michael P. Engle of Moseley, VA and LCDR. Donald C. Engle USN (Rachel) of Naval Hospital Rota, Spain; 10 grandchildren; her brothers, Charles Brian Higdon of Cordova, MD, George C. Higdon, Jr. (Bonnie) of Pasadena, MD, Steven A. Higdon (Sandy), of Hillsboro, MD; her sisters, Alice Lyn Higdon of Denton, MD and Dawn L. Stevens (Bobby) of Centreville as well as her beloved dogs George and Tank.
Family takes comfort in knowing that Penny is now with Mr. George, Mrs. Emma, Ernie and Little Brian surrounded by unconditional love.
Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held privately for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Brighter Christmas Fund (which helps families in need on the Mid-Shore) c/o The Star Democrat, PO Box 600, Easton, MD 21601. Donations accepted year-round.
arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
