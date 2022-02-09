Perry A. Butler HARRINGTON, DE — Perry A. Butler of Greenwood, DE, passed away at the Bayhealth Medical Center Sussex Campus in Milford, DE. He was 57 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Mr. Butler was the son of the late Herbert Alan Butler and Phyllis Mae Chance Butler. He was a 1982 graduate of North Caroline High School.
A self-employed truck driver, Mr. Butler lived to work. He enjoyed watching nascar and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt and had an interest in John Deere tractors.
Mr. Butler is survived by a son, Nicholas A. Butler of Harrington; a daughter, Haleigh N. Butler (Shane) of Houston, DE; one brother, Michael Butler (Elaine) of Denton; a sister, Linda Lansinger of Grasonville, MD; and one grandchild, Sutton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 14th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton where friends may visit from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
