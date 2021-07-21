Peter Clayton Tucker OXFORD — Peter Clayton Tucker, born June 9, 1952 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, died June 27, 2021 in Easton, Maryland. His only immediate survivor is his sister Nancy M. Tucker; he was pre-deceased by his mother Mildred V. Tucker, his father Charles L. Tucker, and his brother Paul C. Tucker. He also leaves his cousins Susan Snook and Paul Vitz, his aunt Shirley Vitz, and many, many friends, both locally and in other places.
Peter grew up in an Air Force family, moving from Albuquerque, where he was born, then to Montgomery, Alabama; to RAF Sculthorpe, England, and finally to Alexandria, Virginia, where his father was stationed at the Pentagon. He gained his love for antiques from his mother, and of being on the water while learning to sail a Sunfish at the Washington Sailing Marina in Alexandria. He was a talented woodworker at Mount Vernon High School.
Following a stint at Paul Smith's College in New York State, he became an antique dealer in Maine, later moving to Lyons, Colorado, where he continued dealing in antiques. He also trained as an auctioneer.
Peter liked nothing better than dachshunds, telling a good story or getting a big bargain. Despite the baseball bat and the machete he kept by his front door, Peter loved the Eastern Shore, where he lived for about 20 years.
There will be no formal memorial service. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make a contribution to the American Heart Association. For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
