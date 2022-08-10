Peter G. Sheaffer CENTREVILLE — Mr. Peter G. Sheaffer of Centreville, MD passed away on July 28, 2022. He was 89 years old.
Peter was born on February 16, 1933, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Theodore C. Sheaffer and Eloise M. Geist.
He attended Boarding School at St. Marks in South Borough, MA.
Peter is survived by his wife Shirley Sheaffer of Centreville, MD. His daughter Sandra Sheaffer Piro of Centreville, MD. Two grandchildren Madison Piro of Centreville, MA and Larissa Barilar of Chestertown, MD. His niece Holly Pearce of Monkton, MD. A great nephew Parker Pearce of Monkton, MD and John Whaley of Centreville, MD, whom he considered his adopted son.
Peter was predeceased in death by his daughter Angela Barilar and sister Joy Hall.
Peter was a real estate investor and developer and farmer. He began his real estate career developing in rural Vermont. Where there were more cows than people. During the 1970's he would go on to participate in the largest land boom in American history and develop many of the residential homes in Cape Cod, MA.
Eventually he took entrepreneurial spirit to the Eastern Shore of MD. Purchasing Pioneer Point Farm in 1980, which became his headquarters as he continued to purchase residential and agricultural land in Queen Anne, Caroline, and Talbot counties.
Retirement never crossed Peters' mind and he always maintained an active lifestyle, from harvesting crops to his evening jogs with his beloved Brittany Spaniel "Lemmy".
Peter was always on the move. Once of this favorite past times was to tell tales of his youth as he sat at the kitchen table, sipping from a glass of Harvey's Bristol Cream Sherry. He would recall his stint as a fisherman motoring out of Hyannis Port at sunrise.
Peter truly lived a wonderful and fulfilling life. His memory will forever hold a special place in the lives he touched. He will be sorely missed.
A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.
