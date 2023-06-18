Philip Christopher Wood CORDOVA — Philip "Phil" Christopher Wood of Cordova, MD, passed away on June 14, 2023, at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton. He was 57.
APG Chesapeake
Philip Christopher Wood CORDOVA — Philip "Phil" Christopher Wood of Cordova, MD, passed away on June 14, 2023, at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton. He was 57.
Born September 3, 1965, in Redbank, NJ, he was the son of Sally Wood and the late Robert "Duke" Wood. He grew up on Meadowbrook Farm, a large livestock and grain operation in Queen Anne, MD. From an early age, Phil was active in sports, playing soccer, lacrosse, and ice hockey. Following graduation from Sts. Peter & Paul High School in 1984, he attended Chesapeake College, completing the Electronics Certificate Program.
Following college, Phil was employed by Choptank Electric Cooperative in Denton, MD. For 32 years, he dedicated himself to serving as a Systems Control Operator, Apprentice Lineman, Chief Lineman, and finally, as the Workorder & Materials Coordinator before retiring in 2021. Before his retirement, Phil shared how much he enjoyed his work, including the people he met and worked with during his tenure. Outside of work, over the years, Phil could be seen coaching baseball, spending many hours in his well-kept garden, cooking on the grill, traveling with his family, being in the outdoors—whether it was hunting or fishing, watching NASCAR or his favorite Western film, or cheering on the Baltimore Ravens. Following his retirement, he spent much of his time doing what he loved, including spending time with his wife, children, and granddaughters.
Phil was known for his huge heart and caring personality. He was fun-loving, always saw the good in people, protected the people he cared about the most, and took great pride in his children. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Phil is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Wood; two children and their spouses, Jake & Melissa Wood of Cordova, MD, and Matt Wood & Jared Rowan of Ocean City, MD; two granddaughters, Adeline and Amelia Wood, whom he adored greatly, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by one brother, Scott Wood (Donna); three sisters, Lisa Pippin (Gary), Lynn Payne, and Dawn Brode (George); his uncle, David Wood (Rosemary); and aunts, Alice Uhler (Joe), Nina Bremekamp, Linda Brown, and Kate Lyon.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother John "Jack" Wood, who died in 2018.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Easton, MD. A visitation for family and friends to gather will be held two hours prior, from 10 a.m.-Noon, at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Easton, MD.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.