Philip J. Blann EASTON — Philip Joseph Blann, Sr., passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Peak Health Care - The Pines in Easton. He was 98 .
He was born on June 20, 1924 in Easton, Maryland, the son of the late Harry Elbert Blann and Elizabeth Smith Blann.
Growing up in Easton, Philip later graduated from Easton High School. After his education, he enlisted in the United States Army. During his tenure in the service, he served in the Battle of the Bulge in the Second Armored Division and D day+1 where he earned two Purple Hearts, Conduct Medal of Honor. He was honorably discharged and returned home.
He married June Elizabeth Radcliff in 1955 and they made their home in Easton. He was a Master plumber, by trade, having his own business in Easton, later he joined the Pipefitters Union prior to his retirement.
He was a communicant of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Easton. He was a past member of the B.P.O.E. #1622 in Easton, and the E.E. Streets Post #5118.V.F.W. In his spare time, Philip enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by two children: Judi Downes of Preston, and Philip Blann, Jr and his wife Linda, of Cordova; five grandchildren: Matthew Downes and his wife Lauren of Los Angeles, CA, Mike Downes ,and Mitchell Downes both of Preston; Ashleigh Barringer and her husband Jimmy of Centreville, Courtney Blann of Charlotte, North Carolina, and three Great Grandchildren: Jameson, and twins; Elleigh, and Emereigh Barringer.
Services will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
To plant a tree in memory of Philip Blann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.