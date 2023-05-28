Philip Joseph Lasker EASTON — Philip J. Lasker, born on December 31, 1939, passed away suddenly on May 21, 2023. His wife, Adrianne, daughter Kristen, and son, PJ will miss him greatly.
Philip Joseph Lasker EASTON — Philip J. Lasker, born on December 31, 1939, passed away suddenly on May 21, 2023. His wife, Adrianne, daughter Kristen, and son, PJ will miss him greatly.
Phil considered his family his life. Phil adored his daughter Kristen and his son PJ and shared an extraordinary love for Adrianne, his wife and best friend of 54 years. They were his world.
A strong, quiet man, Phil was skilled at a diversity of talents. He was an entrepreneur who started Infrared Services Inc. 50 years ago. Phil's engineering knowledge, skills, and creative thinking brought new technology to the field of infrared forensic diagnostics. He was known as the "original Dr. Phil" in his field and traveled extensively for the fortune 500 companies that depended on his technological services.
A proud Army veteran, pilot, skydiver, water and snow skier, gardener, target shooter, student of Zen mindfulness, philanthropist, captain of his boat "Invictus," and lover of a really good breakfast, Phil was a renaissance man in his own right.
Phil also leaves behind his sisters Susan and her husband Nat, Elizabeth and her husband Richard, and Karen, along with his loved nephews, nieces, their beautiful families, and many friends.
Our good Lord has welcomed Philip into his arms, where he will be reunited with his mother, Alice, father, John, sister, Judy, and brother Johnny.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St. Easton, MD. A graveside service with military honors will follow at the church cemetery.
In place of flowers, Phil has requested that donations be made to their son's special needs trust to support PJ's lifetime requirements for care. Donations may be made to: Lasker Family Trust, Attn: PJ's Special Needs Trust, PNC Bank, 104 Marlboro Ave., Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
