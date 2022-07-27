Philip L. Tobat EAST NEW MARKET — Philip Louis Tobat, 92, of East New Market, died Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Cambridge on February 20, 1930, he was the son of the late Louis Thomas Tobat and Helen Teresa Era Tobat.
He was a 1947 graduate of East New Market High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War. After his discharge he worked at Dupont in Seaford for thirty one years, retiring in 1989. He also worked as a waterman.
He was a member of Our Lady of good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary, Hurlock American Legion Post 243 and a former member of Dorchester County Watermen's Association.
He is survived by his wife, Katerina E. Tobat; three sons, Philip L. Tobat, Jr. ( Norma) of East New Market, Raymond Tobat Sr. (Vivian) of East New Market , and Christopher Tobat (Janet) of Augusta, Georgia; two daughters, Sylvia Davis (Keith) of East New Market and Ann Collins (Randy) of Federalsburg; nine grandchildren ,eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Louis Tobat, Jr. (Maria) of Fairfax, Virginia and a sister, Patricia Tobat Adkins ( Eddie) of Salisbury.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Raymond Tobat, Jr. and Brian Davis; a great-granddaughter, Ellie Marie Messick and two sisters, Louise Tobat Beling and Mary Tobat Conrad.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Stephen Lonek will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Jason Tobat, Brian Davis, Jr., Randy Collins, Keith Davis, Kyle Tobat, Jason Tobat, Eddie Adkins, and Thomas Messick will serve as pallbearers.
Donations in memory of Mr. Tobat may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, P. O. Box 279, Secretary MD 21664 or to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
