Philip P. Donahue CHURCH HILL — Philip P. Donahue 78, of Church Hill, Md died on November 22, 2021. He is predeceased by his mother, Lucy Lee Donahue, and father Clyde Donahue. He leaves behind his beloved wife Linda Donahue, her children Carl Mack, Charlotte Donahue and Christina Bishop as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren and his sister, Martha Donahue, her daughter, Josephine, and son Peter.
Phil was a naval veteran, an avid sailor, biker, animal lover and mentor to many. In the words of his grandson, Sean Mack, "best man I've ever known. You have always given me the best advice on anything from marriage and kids to fixing anything, or practically accomplishing anything, to what football team to win, laughing about dumb mistakes, how to be a man, a father, husband. To leadership and discipline. Love and comfort, putting everyone you love first and overall making everything and everyone better. All the pain you had been in the last month and your biggest concern was that I take care of your wife. The best father, husband, and man ever to walk this planet. I love you and always will".
With respect for the health of neighbors and friends during this COVID outbreak, we will gather only in thoughts and prayers on Saturday, November 27 at 2:00 with a moment of silence and appreciation. Please celebrate Phil's life with good memories of how he touched and enhanced our lives. Kennersley Yacht Club members and friends are welcome to gather at the pavilion if you wish to be together at that time.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.