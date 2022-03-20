Philip Reed OCEAN REEF, FL — Wills II Philip Reed Wills II, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, died peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his home in Ocean Reef, Florida surrounded by family. He was 82 years old.
Reed is survived by his wife, Joanne Tokarz; their sons, Philip R. Wills III (Trey), and his wife, Christina; Timothy B. Wills, and his wife, Stacey; their daughter Jessica M. Wills, and her husband, Erik; and grandchildren, Maggie, Denver, Sophia, Benjamin, Sydney, and Jackson; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Garrett Wills. Reed was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Benjamin Bowling Wills, and by his brothers, J. Eugene, and Benjamin B. Wills II.
Reed grew up in the Spring Valley area of Washington, D.C. where he cultivated and maintained lifelong friendships. The youngest of three boys, he was born into a family with close ties to the water. Some of his favorite recollections were of time spent as a teenager working at his family’s beach resort in Bay Ridge, Maryland and working on his father’s excursion boats in Boston, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and New York.
In the Spring of 1964, Reed met the love of his life on a blind date. He wooed her with his gregarious personality and smooth dancing skills. Reed enjoyed the music of the ‘50s and ’60s, especially Elvis Presley “Thank you, thank you very much.” Married in 1965, the newlyweds settled in Bethesda where they raised three children. Reed became a real estate developer and encouraged Joanne as she pursued her own career in family law and appointment as a Juvenile Court Judge.
The quintessential dealmaker, Reed left an indelible impression on the Washington Metropolitan area, where he literally changed its landscape. For more than 60 years, he developed thousands of lots for homebuilders, built millions of square feet of commercial property and tens of thousands of apartment units.
In the mid-1960’s, Reed began his development career building homes in Virginia Beach for Wills and Van Metre, a company founded by his father and brother, Gene. Soon after, he partnered to form Wills and Plank, homebuilders who developed much of Falls Church, Vienna, and McLean. In the 1980s, Reed became a founding partner of NVR, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders.
To Reed, nothing was more rewarding than when his children joined Wills Companies in the 1990’s. Working together, the family has built upon Reed’s vision. With a larger-than-life personality, Reed had a reputation for doing deals based upon your word, a handshake and the ‘back of a napkin’. He was a mentor to many aspiring businessmen and women, often very generous with his advice, whether asked for or not. He knew how to listen, and he relished their successes.
In subsequent years, Reed spent his time between St. Michaels, Maryland and Ocean Reef where he could often be found overlooking the water, admiring the passing boats and enthusiastically enforcing the no wake zone. He was a passionate outdoorsman and spent countless days fishing and hunting with friends and family.
Delighting in genuineness of the community and peaceful surroundings, Reed found a sanctuary in St. Michaels. He cultivated many friendships over the 46 years on the Eastern Shore and was a proud member of the Miles River Yacht club, Rotary Club and the C-Street men’s morning breakfast group.
A true family man, he and Joanne loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family and friends. Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas breakfast, weekend crab feasts, church chicken BBQ, and pig roasts were Reed’s forte. “The bigger the better” and “if you don’t cook, you clean” were a few of his many mottos, and “Here is to us, there is no better” was his favorite toast. The ultimate host, Reed was selfless and genuine, willing to go above and beyond to help his fellow man. Reed wasn’t happy until all the guests were happy!
‘Cappy’, as he is known, was an active and involved grandparent. He and ‘Grandjo' cherished their time with their six grandchildren; teaching them how to crab, fish, swim and sail and watching them develop their own love of the water. Time spent with family, holidays and special events brought him joy and happiness.
Reed lived his life to the fullest bringing his family along for the ride; and what a ride it was! Many a tale will be told of the adventures of this ‘man of action, man of danger’ and he will truly be missed.
Reed was philanthropic and generously supported causes dear to those he loved. Donations in his memory may be made to The Keys Children’s Foundation www.thekeyschildrensfoundation.org. A private celebration of life will be held in the summer in St. Michaels.
