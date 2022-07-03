Philip Temple Callahan CENTREVILLE — Philip Temple Callahan, 87 of Centreville, Maryland passed away on June 27, 2022.
He was born on February 15, 1935, in Talbot County to the late P. Temple and Elsie Moore Callahan.
Phil was a farmer and working man through and through. Ever since he was a little boy, he loved farming and working with horses. He milked dairy cows, farmed small grain, and quickly became a well-known farmer in Queen Anne's County. His passion for the Standardbred race horses was like no other. He enjoyed driving and training, racing mainly in Delaware and Maryland. You never knew what new horse he would come home with in any given day.
In July of 1960 Phil married his wife, Betty Moore Callahan and together they started a family and raised their two sons, Craig, and Gregory, on their farm in Queenstown, MD. You could always find Phil working from sunup to sundown. Whether he was in the fields or on the track, he was always working hard doing something he loved to provide for his family. In his later years, his greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family, especially his great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Philip is predeceased by his wife, Betty Moore Callahan, his son Gregory Callahan, his great-grandson Holden Hickman, and sister Phyllis Spies.
Philip's memory lives on through his son Craig Callahan, his grandchildren Nicole Miller and husband Justin, Paige Hickman and husband Mike, Amber Tucker and husband Jeromy, and Megan Callahan, his great grandchildren; Owen Miller, Emma Miller, Jonathan Tucker, Gracelyn Tucker, and Lane Hickman, his siblings; Frieda Hopkins, Vaughn Callahan and Cheryl Salaski.
Funeral services will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Centreville, MD on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 11 am, where friends and family may visit beginning at 9 am. Burial will follow in Chesterfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to make a monetary donation to adoptahorse.org for the Standardbred Retirement Foundation.
