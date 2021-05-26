Phillip David Valliant "Philly" ANNAPOLIS — Phillip David Valliant, 29, of Annapolis, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his home.
Phillip (Philly) was born January 24, 1992 to David and Mary Valliant in Easton, Md. After graduating from Sts. Peter and Paul High School in 2010, he studied music engineering at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fl. Philly eventually joined his dad in the family business as a property manager at Ridgeway Associates. He caught the investing bug from his dad, which led to playful competitions between the two both on Wall Street and the golf course.
Philly is survived by his parents, Mary and David Valliant of Oxford, Md. and Key West, FL.; his brother Parker Valliant and his wife Gigi Elgen of Golden, Co; his paternal grandmother, Charlotte (C.C.) Valliant of Easton, Md, his cherished cat Boogie and his many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Phillip's life was one of joy and service to others. His ability to light up a room with his disarming smile touched every person he was around. His early life was spent in Oxford enjoying sailing, lacrosse, skateboarding and ice hockey with a little mischief on the side. He grew into an incredibly caring and motivated young man who worked hard to inspire people and give them hope for their own future by his leadership and dedication to them. Philly traveled extensively with family and friends, chasing the ultimate wave to surf. His travels took him from Ocean City Md. to Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Belize, California, Aruba, Mexico and more. His love of food and adventure made for great memories for those lucky enough to be in his circle. Never one to sit at home for too long, he enjoyed golfing, volleyball and could always be found at the local gym lifting weights and making friends.
Philly will forever be missed, and the family asks to honor him, in lieu of flowers, you follow his example by giving service to others in your own way.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at Doc's Sunset Grille, Oxford, MD on Thursday, May 27 at noon.
