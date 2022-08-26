Phyllis A. North EASTON — Phyllis A North of Easton passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, Maryland. She was 79.
She was born on May 23, 1943 in Caroline County, Maryland the daughter of the late Charles Walter Moore, Jr., and the late John E and Doretta M. Quillen.
She worked for many years as a Nurses Aide working at the House in the Pines, Heartfields, and William Hill Manor.
She is survived by her four children: Tony North and his wife Wendy of North Carolina, James "Walt" North, Jr. and his wife Lee of Preston, John North and his wife Dee of Aberdeen, and Vickie Sharp and her husband Bob of Easton; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her sister Alice Moore Cordrey of Bridgeville and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her two sisters Wanda Ennis and Jeannie Quillen.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. The Reverend David Griffin will officiate. Interment will follow at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00.
