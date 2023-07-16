Phyllis Andrew RIDGELY — Phyllis A. Andrew, 81, of Ridgely, Maryland, passed away on July 12, 2023, in Denton, Maryland surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Centreville, Maryland on January 5, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Todd Jarrell, and Martha Meredith Jarrell. She graduated from Centreville High class of 1960, and on July 25, 1985 she married Donlin Andrew. During her career, she worked as a bookkeeper for numerous fertilizer companies. Also, at Carmean Grain, Hutchinson Supply, and Mountaire Farms. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, fishing and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, siblings; William Jarrell, Earl Jarrell, Franklin Jarrell, Lee Jarrell, Clifton Jarrell, and Melvin Jarrell.
She is survived by her children; Linda Towers, and Billy Jarrell, Grandchildren; Samantha Schuyler, Kimberly Towers, Jeanna Towers-Fitzroy, William Jarrell, Great-Grandchildren; Wesley Schuyler, Dalton Schuyler, Bentley Grenadier, Breanna Grenadier, Cheyanne Fitzroy, and Owen Fitzroy, Siblings; Daisey Dill, Doris Fox, and Betty Jean Allen.
Private services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Phyllis to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, Maryland 21617.
