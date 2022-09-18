Phyllis Ann Kuntz EASTON — Dear mother, loving wife, grandmother and great grandmother, Phyllis "Ann" Kuntz, peacefully departed this life September 13, 2022, at The Dixon House. She was born November 3, 1929, in Richwood, West Virginia to Jacob Blaine and Etta Wood Booher. After graduation, Ann moved to Washington, D.C. to work at the Army Security Agency where she met the love of her life, John Kuntz, to whom she was married for 59 years.
In 1965, John and Ann relocated their family to the Eastern Shore. While raising her family, Ann had many jobs, including manager of the Easton and Salisbury Trailways Bus stations, and later at the Dunkin' Donuts in Easton, where she took great pride in her work and developed lasting relationships with her co-workers and customers.
Ann valued people and friendships. One of her greatest joys was sending cards to family and friends for various occasions, taking the time to add personal notes in her beautiful handwriting. In addition, she enjoyed duckpin bowling and, later, ten-pin bowling with her daughters. Her passion was playing tennis where she developed many long-lasting friendships. During her time on the Shore, Ann enjoyed socializing while dining at various restaurants, such as H&G Restaurant, Rusticana, Golden Corral, Denny's and Dairy Queen. She enjoyed seeing people she knew when yard-saling on Saturday mornings.
Ann loved music and dancing. As a young couple, she and John would dress in their best for an evening of dancing in the clubs of Washington, D.C. She played the trumpet in the marching band at Gauley Bridge High School in West Virginia. In the later years, she and John taught themselves to play the organ.
For close to twenty years, Ann enjoyed volunteering at the Easton Memorial Hospital with the Ladies Auxiliary, where she greeted visitors at the front desk and delivered flowers to patients' rooms.
Ann is survived by Robyn Gannon (John Stubbs), Penny Trice (Michael James), Kimberly Knussman (Kevin), and John Kevin Kuntz. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Eric Nichols, Lindsay Moore, Paige Knussman, Lisa West-Kuntz, Hope Knussman, as well as three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Willoughby, Sarah Nichols and Shyla Melton-Hudnall, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Kuntz, her daughter, Karin Kuntz, and her ten siblings.
Ann was happiest nurturing her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing savory meals for family and friends, where she did not know a stranger, and all were welcome.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Amber Palacios for the tender loving care and friendship she provided to our mother. We also wish to thank The Dixon House staff for their excellent care, kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations may be made in her memory to The Dixon House, 108 N. Higgins Street, Easton, MD 21601.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, from 5pm until 7pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 23rd beginning at 12noon, with the family receiving guests from 11am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.