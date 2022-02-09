Phyllis Ann Trice GREENSBORO — Phyllis A. Trice of Greensboro, MD, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD. She was 85 years old.
Born in Harrington, DE, Mrs. Trice was the daughter of the late Arthur Hunter Baker and Irene Virginia Pearson Baker. She had worked for many years for the Saulsbury family in Ridgely, MD.
Mrs. Trice is survived by her husband, Benjamin "Sonny" C. Trice of Greensboro; a daughter, Brenda M. Trice of Greensboro; two granddaughters, Shelly Darling and Teresa Trice; three great grandchildren: Ava Brown, Aviana Brown, and Anzara Brown III ; and a step-grandson, Robert Coventry (Danielle) and their children, Carley, and Kayley. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Hignutt, and a daughter, Debbie Hignutt; a brother, Allen A. Baker, and a sister, Virginia Lee Baker.
A memorial service will be held at 11:45 am on Friday, February 18th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 11 until 11:45. The interment will follow in the MD Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery at 6827 E. New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, MD.
