Phyllis K. Perkins EASTON — Phyllis Katherine Perkins, of Easton, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2022, at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, Maryland.
Phyllis was born on September 26, 1946 in Chester to the late Harry "Pete" Thomas and Mary Lou Bryan. She grew up in Chester where she attended Stevensville High School.
On September 25, 1976, Phyllis married the love of her life, John L. Perkins. They spent 45 wonderful years together. Phyllis and John made their home in Centreville on Mallards Rest Farm. It was here that they raised their family and started their poultry and greenhouse business. Phyllis and John grew the most beautiful flowers and delicious greenhouse tomatoes. Together, they sold produce and flowers in Centreville for 29 years.
Phyllis was a caring, compassionate and selfless person. She devoted her life to being the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed caring for others. Her greatest's accomplishment in her life was her family. Her 3 daughters and their families including, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren meant the world to her and brought her so much joy.
Phyllis enjoyed bowling, crocheting, cooking, gardening and traveling. Her and John traveled the country visiting the Grand Canyon, Alaska, Hilton Head and many other destinations. Together, they enjoyed many trips to Pennsylvania collecting antiques. She enjoyed volunteering her time to the Talbot County Waterfowl Festival and Talbot Hospice Festival of Trees. Over the years she had 2 dachshunds that she adored, Molly and Maggie.
Phyllis is survived by her 3 daughters, Kathy Spry (Jeff), Lynn Cohee (Rich), Jennifer Eason (Ritchy), her grandchildren Heather Dyott, Lauren Tindall, Kelsie Jones, Billy Jones, Will Eason, Brennen Eason and her 7 great grandchildren; brothers Bryan Thomas (Carol), Pete Thomas and JC Thomas (Bonnie). Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John and her sister, Donna Jewell.
Donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive in Easton, MD 21601 or your favorite charity.
A visitation will be held at Fellows Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10-12 AM. A celebration of life will follow at 12 PM. Burial will be private.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.