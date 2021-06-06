Phyllis Kathryn Harrison Willey EASTON — Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She passed into God's grace on June 1, 2021 at the age of 84.
She was born to Rommie and Beulah Willey on October 15, 1936. She married Kenny Harrison and they had 5 children, Vanessa Sandlin, Debbie Cohee, Penny Bradley, Pam Porter and Kenny Harrison, Jr. She most loved spending time with her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Phyllis loved being in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. She loved baking cakes and sharing them with her friends and family (and perfect strangers!) She loved offering a helping hand to any in need and was a special friend to so many. She loved to work and would have continued forever if she could have. Phyllis last worked in the North Caroline High School cafeteria in 2018. She loved her co-workers and every student that she met over the many years. She was like a second mother to many.
Phyllis will be sorely missed by all who knew her but remembered as a special angel.
A private graveside service is scheduled for her immediate family. The family plans to celebrate Phyllis with friends & family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Talbot County Hunger Coalition and/or Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
