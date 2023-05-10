Polly Ann Kerrick Armes HARTLY, DE — Polly Ann Kerrick (Armes) died at Bay Health Kent Campus on Thursday, May 4, 2023. She was 74.
Born in Welch, West Virginia on May 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Viola Ames Armes. Polly grew up in west Virginia until moving here with her family. Later she married Larry Kerrick on June 17, 1966 in Federalsburg. Mrs. Kerrick attended College in Dover to become an R.N. but had to stop due to health reasons. She then became a homemaker the rest of her life. Miss Polly loved children and was always looking out for her family.
She is survived by her husband; Larry Kerrick of Hartly, DE., 2 two sons'; Laurence Kerrick II. and Michael Shawn Kerrick, 9 grandchildren, 4 brothers; Chester Armes, Malcolm Armes, Otis Armes, and David Armes, 2 Sister's; Nita Bradley, and Betty Grimes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Allison Myrick and one grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Framptom Funeral Home 216 N Main Street, Federalsburg, where a viewing will be held on Thursday Evening from 6:00 until 8:00PM, and on Friday one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Federalsburg.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
