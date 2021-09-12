Priscilla Mae Parsons Tull DENTON — Priscilla Mae Tull Parsons of Federalsburg, MD received her eternal reward of Christian faith on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Caroline Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Denton, MD. She was 82. Priscilla was born at home on November 19, 1938 in Salisbury, MD as the youngest daughter of the late William H. and Mary Gordy Tull.
After graduation from Wicomico High School with the class of 1956 and becoming a young mother, she was employed by Salisbury Daily Times, Foxes, Federalsburg Elementary School, Dollar General, John's Four Season's Florist and Avon. She was an active faithful supporter at the Park Lane Church of God since 1973. She enjoyed singing, crafts, crocheting, cross-stitch, painting, scrapbooking, reading, ceramics and genealogy.
She was married to Raymond L. Parsons on June 9, 1956; who preceded her in death on August 27, 2007. She is survived by three children; Ray Parsons (Trish), Janice Todd (Roland) of Federalsburg, and Kathi Dulin (JW) of Harmony. She was loving Nana to her grandchildren; Cory Parsons (Jana), Sarah Leimbach (Matthew), Crystal Rosario (Martin), Justin Todd (Janet), Brooks Todd (Holly), Nathan Todd (Savannah), Bethany Todd, Christian Venuto (Troy), Mandy Trivits (David), Courtney Regulski (Dave) and Brittany Dulin, great-grandchildren; Cameron, Hunter and Grayson Parsons, Christopher, Esiah, Hannah, Nathaniel, Nehemiah and Hilkiah Rosario, Kalea, Niomi, Stella, Isaac, Esther and Selah Leimbach, Aaron, Landon, Kolton, Evan and Bryson Todd, Liam Todd, Ethan Toomey and Kent Regulski, Lindsey Breeding and Dylan Wheatley, Alexis, Harper and Dane Fugate, Isabelle, Joel and Owen Trivits, Raelynn and Mia Cooper, Nina and Clyde Venuto, and her great-great grandchildren; Ryleigh and Aubreigh Breeding.
In addition to her parents and husband, Priscilla was preceded in death by her only sister Janet Esham; brother and sister-in-laws; James and Mildred Parsons, Robert McCallister, and a nephew; Jimmy McCallister.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1pm at Park Lane Church of God in Federalsburg, MD with Bishop Ray Parsons and Pastor Keith Colona officiating. Friends may call on the family from 11-1pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 and to Park Lane Church of God, P.O. Box 235, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
