Priscilla Martin EASTON — Marrah Priscilla Ann Martin Marrah, 88, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed peacefully from this world on April 23, 2022. Born in Greenville, Ohio, on June 1, 1933, she was the daughter of Edith Louise Edwards Burleigh Martin and Lawrence Wellington Martin.
Priscilla spent her childhood years in Greenville Ohio, where she enjoyed horseback riding, music, 4-H and Girl Scouts. Upon graduation from The Ohio State University with a B.S. in Business Education, she ventured to Puerto Rico to teach at Ramey U. S. Air Force Base. She returned in a few short months to marry John Andrew Marrah on December 27, 1956. They settled in Columbus, Ohio, and began a family, first daughter Cynthia, and then son John, Jr. Following teaching positions, Priscilla became the doctoral dissertation editor at Ohio State.
In 1970 the Marrahs moved to New Jersey and settled in the wonderful town of Little Silver. Priscilla enjoyed being near the water, and spiffy convertibles, mostly red, would become her chosen transportation to her last days. She began her career in school business administration, eventually retiring as Chief Financial Officer for Henry Hudson Regional School District. The family had many adventures, travelling to most of the 50 states and into Canada, enjoying community musicals, high school band trips, and many other activities together. Priscilla became first lady of Little Silver when John was elected mayor in 1980. Priscilla and John were married for 35 years; Cindy and John, Jr. were lucky to have two such great parents. John died in 2002.
Priscilla moved to San Antonio, Texas in 1992, where she made many friends, found a new church home at Oak Hills Presbyterian Church, and reconnected with her best childhood pal. Throughout her life she enjoyed many musical pursuits, and in San Antonio joined a marching band, a fife and drum corps, and a ukulele band. She became an avid hiker in her 60s and 70s, and most enjoyed hiking, camping, and clearing new trails on the Continental Divide in New Mexico.
Priscilla, dearly loved by her grandchildren as Nonnie, attended every holiday in Maryland and never missed a graduation, school play or grandparents’ day. In 2016, she moved to Easton, Maryland, to be close to her family. She joined her daughter in the choir of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and played the flute in the Mid Shore Community Band. She enjoyed volunteering in the administration building at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels (until 2020), riding on the Patriot, and partaking in delicious Sunday dinners cooked by her son-in law.
In Easton, Priscilla lived in the beautiful community of Londonderry, where she made many kind friends. She was fun, smart, brave, determined, resilient, wise, and a patient listener. She was a clutch trivia teammate and could play a formidable game of Rummikubs or Hand & Foot. She and her sweet pup Lily enjoyed six good years in Maryland, and her family is grateful to have had these years together.
Priscilla is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Marrah Jurrius (Doug), of Easton; son, John Andrew Marrah (Robin) of St. Michaels, beloved grandchildren Ryan, Scott, and Kevin Jurrius, Patrick and John Marrah III, Michael Kelly, and Kristen Ingle (Bobby); great-grandchildren Addison and Hudson Loveday, Henry Ingle, and John “J.J.” Marrah IV.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m., at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St. Easton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.