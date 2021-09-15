Priscillia Medford GAMBRILLS — Priscilla Medford of Gambrills, Maryland, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland, after a brief illness.
She was born on June 1, 1947, in Easton, Maryland, the daughter of the late Roger Medford and H. Nona Rumbley Medford.
Pris graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 1965 and then from Washington College in 1969. While at Washington College she made lifelong friendships with her sisters of ZTA sorority. She got her MBA from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. She then embarked on a long successful career in the IT field starting with AMS. Her division was sold to CACI in 2004. She was currently consulting for them with the DOD at the time of her death.
Pris made her home in Gambrills, MD, where she created beautiful gardens. Her passion for antiques developed early on and her favorite pastime was going to antique shows up and down the East Coast. Her collection is vast and every piece has a story. In recent years she got involved in historical organizations in Franklin, TN. She made many friends there and loved the memorable times she spent there.
Pris was predeceased by her parents and her brother William Medford. Pris is survived by a sister, Pam Epprecht and her husband Mike, Charlotte, NC; her sister-in law Robin Medford, Lewes DE; niece Heather Foster, her husband Bill and daughter Claire, Charlotte NC; niece Cassandra Mitchell and her husband Zach, Milton DE; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends at 10:30 Wednesday morning September 15, 2021, at the Union United Methodist Church, 301 North Main Street, Federalsburg, MD. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM with burial immediately following at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice in Memory of Priscilla.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to all the special people in Pris's life. You made her happy, fulfilled and complete.
