Quinton "Kenny" Potter GREENSBORO — We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Quinton Kenneth "Kenny" Potter on June 19, 2022, at the age of 57.
Kenny was born on February 1, 1965, the son of Betty Ann Potter and Quinton Charles Potter in Easton MD. He grew up in Goldsboro and graduated from North Caroline High School with the class of 1983. After graduating high school, he attended Delaware Technical Community College and earned a diesel mechanics degree; thus beginning his lifelong obsession with trucking and all things mechanical. In December of 1985 he met the love of his life, Wendi, while visiting her neighbor and from there they began to build their life together for 37 years. They were married on April 13, 1991, and 3 years later together they made the best decision of their life, to adopt their amazing son, Chase Potter.
Kenny never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back if it gave him the opportunity to help someone out and was always willing to lend a hand or help with whatever he could. Kenny will forever be known as the good guy, with a huge appetite and an even bigger heart. He loved his family and special dog, Kirby and enjoyed being on the water, fishing, and having long conversations.
Kenny is survived by his parents, Quinton and Betty as well as his wife, Wendi; son, Chase Potter; goddaughter, MaryJo Cutter; a sister; Patricia Hollingsworth (John) and a very large loving group of family and friends who will forever miss him.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24 from 6-7 pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, located at 106 West Sunset Avenue, Greensboro MD, 21639, a service will follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Quinton Potter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.