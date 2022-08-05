Quintus Hampton ST. MICHEALS — Cornish Quintus Hampton "Rob" Cornish left this world as we know it on June 22, 2022.
Quintus Hampton ST. MICHEALS — Cornish Quintus Hampton "Rob" Cornish left this world as we know it on June 22, 2022.
Born on November 26, 1972, he was the son of John Daniel and Susan Cornish.
Growing up in the wilds of West Virginia Robby and his brother spent their days playing in the woods, climbing trees and exploring the massive ancient rock formations that spilled down the mountain not far from their back door. Hours were spent in the blacksmith shop mesmerized by their dad working at the forge and anvil.
From an early age Robby never shied away from engaging adults in conversation and often presented unique perspectives they'd never considered. This skill was something he used in one way or another for the rest of his life.
Robby was nine when he and Jeremy lost their dad. Three years later they moved with their mom to the Eastern Shore of Maryland to the tiny village of Claiborne, a neighborhood full of kids and surrounded by water.
At thirteen Rob traveled with his family to New Zealand. They spent Christmas with friends in Auckland before moving to Christchurch where he and his brother attended school. They tramped the peaks and glaciers of the Southern Alps and explored the beaches of the Tasman Sea.
After high school Rob, inspired by his friend Zach, moved to the city to live with fellow bike messengers and braved the hazards of the DC streets as a bicycle courier. Emerging unscathed, he moved out to California that fall and took classes at Cabrillo College near Santa Cruz. The west coast became his home.
When he discovered petitioning, a field of work at which he excelled - sometimes to legendary proportions, it became his main bread and butter and brought him many life-long friends. For most of thirty years Rob campaigned to get worthy initiatives on the ballot. The nature of the work always allowed time for side trips and excursions: sailing on a friend's boat from Monterey Bay up to the Golden Gate Bridge, camping trips to the tip of the Baja Peninsula, fishing in Alaska, and wintering in Hawaii. Eventually his work took him to all fifty states. The call of the road always beckoned.
Over the years, Rob always made time to return to the Eastern Shore to spend time with his family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Susan, his brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Kristin and nephews and nieces, Jadon, Sebastian, Alexis and Rhiannon.
We'll miss you Rob.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 7 at 1 pm at the Miles River Yacht Club in St. Michaels, MD.
