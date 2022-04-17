R. "Mack" M. MacLauchlan CAMBRIDGE — Robert "Mack" M. MacLauchlan, 83, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. He was born in Staten Island, NY on May 15, 1938 and was a son of the late Donald J. and Alice Macklin MacLauchlan.
Mr. MacLauchlan graduated from Glen Burnie High School class of 1956 and attended Chesapeake College and received his AA Degree. He served in the U.S. Navy reserves for 8 years. He worked for Bethlehem Steel and later worked with Continental Trailways. In 1972, he worked for Dorchester Crab Company, Dorchester County Detention Center and retired from the Hyatt in Cambridge. He enjoyed fishing, collecting WWII memorabilia, Hess Trucks and Service Station trucks. He also enjoyed doing photography, traveling and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.
He is survived by his wife Peggy MacLauchlan, two sons Robert "David" MacLauchlan (Tina) and James 'Mackey" MacLauchlan, a step daughter Lanai Riggin and husband Kyle, three grandchildren Robbie MacLauchlan, Hunter MacLauchlan, and Amanda MacLauchlan, six step grandchildren D.J. Fitzhugh, Brandon Fitzhugh, Kylie Riggin, Erin Riggin and Hayley Riggin, three step great grandchildren Austin Robinson, Emily Rose Fitzhugh, and Gavin Lee Fitzhugh, two brothers William MacLauchlan (Sandra) and Nicholas MacLauchlan (Barbara) and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. MacLauchlan is preceded in death by a brother Donald MacLauchlan and a sister Alice MacLauchlan.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11 am at White Marsh Cemetery (Hole in the Wall) in Trappe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.