Rachel M. Cannon CAMBRIDGE — Rachel M. Cannon, 97, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods. She was born in Dorchester County on June 27, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Norman and Evelyn Leona Hubbard Warfield.
Mrs. Cannon attended schools in Hudson. She was married to Omar Cannon, Sr., who passed away on March 16, 1960. She worked at Airpax for 20 years. Mrs. Cannon enjoyed doing word searches. The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods for the wonderful care for their mother.
She is survived by six children Charles Calvert Warfield and wife Clara, Jeannie Smith and husband Bunky, Billy Cannon, Sr. and wife Bonnie, Carol Elizabeth Seward and husband Billy, David Lee Cannon and wife Patti and James Ricky Cannon and wife Christine, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, three brothers Raymond Warfield, Alvin Warfield and Paul Warfield and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Cannon is preceded in death by a son Omar Cannon, Jr., a daughter Emma May Elzey two brothers Leroy Warfield and Delmas Warfield, three sisters Loretta Elzey, Blanche Sanger and Margaret Warfield.
Pallbearers will be Michael Cannon, Johnny Seward, Billy Cannon, Jr., Allen Elzey, Joey Warfield, David L. Cannon, Jr., Ricky Cannon, Jr. and James Cannon.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 1pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
