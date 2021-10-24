Ralph "Buck" Travis HURLOCK — Ralph "Buck" Travis, Jr. 50, of Hurlock, died October 16, 2021 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born December 4, 1970, he was the son of the late Ralph B. Travis, Sr. and Deborah Lloyd Thomas of Cambridge.
He was a 1988 graduate of Cambridge South Dorchester High School where he played baseball and football and was a member of the Honor Society. Buck was an avid slow pitch ball player, and in 1994 his team Hieneys won the National Slow Pitch Championship. He liked working with his hands, fixing, repairing, and building things. At the time of his death, he was employed by Rexnord in Cambridge.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Tanya Boevers Travis; a daughter, Michelle Travis of Hurlock; a son, Michael Travis and wife Deanna of Cambridge; two granddaughters, Ella Horner and Emilia Travis; two sisters, Charlotte Travis and companion Brian Hoffman of Hurlock and Denise Diefenderfer and Husband Henry of Preston; two special nephews, Roland Budd and Hayden Travis Diefenderfer and two special nieces, Taylor Budd and Annie Hoffman; his paternal grandmother, Lula Travis of Cambridge; his step-father, Everett Thomas and his mother-in-law, Tuetje Boevers of Hurlock; aunts, uncles, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
