Randy Nichols Randy Nichols, 67 of Baltimore, MD. passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2021. He will be deeply missed by Family, Friends and those who knew him and is survived by Brothers Allan (Karen) Nichols, Mike (Nancy) Nichols, Uncle Lon (Barb) Holtz, special Friend (Robin Nichols), and many Cousins whom he loved from Wisconsin (where the Family roots were) and other locations, as well. He was preceded in Death by His Father (Elonzo), 1994 and Mother (Dolores), 2020. He loved his 2 new cats, Blaze & Coal.
Randy Graduated from St. Michaels High School in Maryland as Salutatorian of his class and earned His Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Art History and Religion from Columbia University in New York City. (He always loved the"Big Apple")! He was recently retired from College Admissions positions, active in St. Michaels High School and Columbia University Alumni Associations and enjoyed sailing and supporting "The Pride of Baltimore II" (Maryland's Replica of a Baltimore Clipper). He also had become one of the Family Historians and helped curate the family collection of Harley D. Nichols Artwork (a renowned artist). His travels included Europe, The Orient, Egypt among others and was looking forward to more trips abroad ...
His warmth, kindness, generosity and desire to see Family and Friends come together will be fondly remembered! A joint Memorial Service for Randy and Mom is being planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.