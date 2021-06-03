Randy S. Flowers HURLOCK — Randy Flowers, 60, of Hurlock, MD, died June 1, 2021. A memorial service will be 11am on Friday, June 11th at Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton with visitation one hour prior. For family and donation information, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Randy Flowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
