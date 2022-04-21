Ray K. MCDANIEL MD — Disney Ray K. Disney of McDaniel, Maryland passed away March 1, 2022. He was 87. Ray was born January 24, 1935 in Odenton Maryland to Frieda Knopp Disney and J. Walter Disney.
Ray grew up in Odenton, moving to Crownsville Maryland, where he lived many years. He finally settled in McDaniel on Maryland’s Eastern Shore when he retired. He was an army reserve veteran and retired from Westinghouse (now Nothrup Grumman).
Ray enjoyed life. He loved his waterfront home where he enjoyed catching and steaming crabs. Cutting the grass was one of his favorite pastimes. He especially loved boating in his younger years. He loved the atmosphere of St Michaels, dining, dancing and celebrating with friends. Always dressed for the occasion. You would often see Ray driving his classic 1971 Lincoln around town. Ray was a kind soul, a real gentleman, always willing to help out a friend.
Ray is predeceased by his parents, Frieda and J. Walter Disney, his brother Charles Disney, his first wife Virginia Wasielevski Disney and his second wife Helen Zimmerman Disney.
Ray will be missed by his step family, (Helen’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren) and his many longtime friends. He was particularly proud of his great grandson, Nathan Zimmerman who he lived with and helped raise.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11am at Old Bethel Cemetery 1400 Maryland 175, Odenton, MD 21113. A reception will then be held from 2pm-4pm at Blu Miles, 305 Mulberry St, St. Michaels, MD 21663.
