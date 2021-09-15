Ray S. Bryant VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — Ray Spencer Bryant, 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, and formerly of Cambridge, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born in Richmond, VA on April 12, 1939 and was the son of the late Luther Spencer Bryant and Mary Esther Dowdy Bryant.
Ray graduated in 1958 from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, VA and in 1962 from the Medical College of Virginia's Pharmaceutical School.
After graduation, Ray married Barbara Blinn (now Forbes) and he enlisted as an active duty officer in the Medical Service Corps of the U.S. Army from March 1963 to July 1970. During his active-duty years, he served in Europe and in Thailand during the Vietnam conflict.
After becoming an Army Reservist, Ray worked as a retail Pharmacist for over 25 years. He began working for Revco in Virginia Beach and then transferred to Cambridge, MD. After retail pharmacy, Ray served as the Pharmacy Director at The Eastern Shore Hospital Center until retirement. In 1999, he also retired from the Army Reserve as a Lt. Colonel.
Ray greatly enjoyed life on "The Shore" and he spent many years in his home on Taylor's Island where he later remarried. Ray was a member of Dorchester Post 91 American Legion and the Cambridge Lions Club. He raised Lhasa's, collected decoys and coins, and enjoyed camping.
Ray credited his years of good health to his dedicated cardiac rehab nurses and friends in the program. He was able to travel with his children on special vacations including Alaska and Costa Rica. His family especially thanks Margaret Gilliam for her daily support and care over the last four years.
Ray is survived by his three children: Spencer Bryant with his wife, Christina, of Rockville MD; Mandy (Bryant) McCall with her husband, Mike, of Virginia Beach, VA; Melissa Folkes Bryant of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; his step-son, Eric Peterson with his wife, Carol Lee, of Cambridge, MD; and his wife Edith (Peterson) Bryant of Cambridge, MD.
Ray enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren: Lindsey, Justin, Ryan, Nicholas, Sarah, Olivia, Madeleine, Ivey Kate, Emilee and Axel.
A funeral service will be held onMonday, September 20th at 10:30 am at the Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5401 Whitehall Rd. in Cambridge with the Rev. Dale Krotee officiating. Family will receive friends starting at 10 am, prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cambridge Lion's Club, P.O. Box 104 of Cambridge MD. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Face mask required.
