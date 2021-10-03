Raymond E. Mitchell EAST NEW MARKET — Raymond Earl Mitchell, 93, of East New Market passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home. He was born November 9, 1927 on Ragged Point, son of the late Earl Joseph and Hilda Andrews Mitchell.
Raymond, a 1946 graduate of Cambridge High School, married his high school sweetheart, Mary Louise Handley on January 29, 1947. Initially he worked as a meat cutter with Acme Stores. He joined Deans Furniture store on the delivery team, then sales and later manager. His joyful and comical personality was a great fit for a career in customer service. Raymond was a devoted member of Souls Harbor Church of God, where he served his Lord as Sunday School Superintendent, council member, Board of Trustees and a member of the choir. He was actively involved in the fund raising and construction of the current church building. In his early years, Raymond enjoyed hunting with family and friends. For many years, summers were spent in all types of boating activities with his family. Raymond and Mary Louise enjoyed group bus trips and traveling the country in their RV with the camping club. He was very devoted to his family, always sharing a warm hug and "tease".
Raymond is survived by his wife of 74 years, Mary Louise Mitchell, daughter, Brenda Nelson (Allen), three granddaughters, Sheri Aybar (Victor) of Manchester, Lisa Kumpar (Paul) of Westminster, Bobbie Jo Shorter of Cambridge and six great-grandsons, Paul Allen and Ryan Kumpar, Joshua, Jeremiah, Judah Aybar and Mitchell Shorter and sister in law Vivian Mitchell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters Marie Sharp, June Travers, a brother Leonard Mitchell and his son R. Stephen Mitchell.
The family deeply appreciates the work of his faithful care provider Ella Mills and the support of Coastal Hospice.
A 12:00 PM funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Souls Harbor Church of God in Cambridge with Rev Roy Collins officiating. Pallbearers will be his great-grandsons. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For health reasons face masks are suggested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Souls Harbor Church of God, 718 Peachblossom Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21612. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
