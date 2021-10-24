Raymond Emery Abbott FEDERALSBURG — Raymond Emery Abbott, Sr. of Federalsburg, MD passed away at University Maryland Hospital in Laurel, MD on Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was 83.
He was born on August 21, 1938 in Wenona, MD, the son of the late Henry Greensfelder and Nellie Abbott.
Captain "Ray" spent his life working on the Chesapeake Bay from Skipjacks to Tugboats. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 25, from 1973 to 2005 when he retired. Much of his career was spent as a Tug Master for C J Langenfelder & Son, he held an unlimited tonnage operators license. Oyster season always found him partnered up with friends or family on one of Charles Abbott, Sr or Alan Abbott's boats out of Deal Island, MD.
He always looked forward to breakfast, birthday parties and spending time by the pool with family. Raymond enjoyed baseball - he was a life long Yankees fan, NASCAR in the Earnhart days, drag racing, a pipe full of Captain Black and of course Seafood.
He is survived by his sister Jeannie Webster of Princess Anne, MD, five children, Kimberly De La Torre (Lupe), Sherree Abbott-Whitelock, Raymond "Bo" Abbott, Jr., Kenneth Abbott (Trudy) and Dawn Benton. His grandchildren Tammy Abbott, who he considered a daughter, Alyssa Smith, Quentin Wisseman, Joshua Abbott, Bridget Grove, Christopher Abbott, Damien Abbott, Ronnie Wayland, Jeremy Benton, Spencer Benton, John "Beto" Mendoza, Anita Pacheco, Efrain Pacheco, Diana "Lizzy" Pacheco, Troy Lee, Tammy Muniz, Trent Lee, Trey Hicks, Justin Abbott and Michael Abbott and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 39 years, Donna Phyllis Abbott, children Gilford (Gus) Abbott, Debbie Abbott, and Dana Abbott, and his great-grandson Cameron Wisseman.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 12pm at Framptom Funeral Home with Reverend Sonny Benton officiating. A visitation will be held from 11am-12 prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton, MD immediately following the service.
