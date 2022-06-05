ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA — Brunner Remembering Raymond Gordon Brunner, entrepreneur and family man
Raymond Gordon Brunner died in St Augustine, Florida on January 6, 2022 of complications from Covid-19. He was 85.
Gordon was born on October 2, 1936 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to Ruth (Gordon) and Raymond Brunner. His parents raised him and his sister Gail in Havertown, Pennsylvania. He met his first wife, Mollie (Montgomery) at Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio. They married and then he graduated from Muskingum in 1959. He and Mollie eventually settled in Darnestown, Maryland, where they raised their four children: Debbie, Jeff, Susan, and Julie. They divorced in 1995. Gordon married Anne Foley in 1999 and lived with her in Easton, Maryland and later in St Augustine, Florida.
Gordon was an entrepreneur at heart, founding one of the most successful Valpak businesses in the Maryland-Washington DC area, which he owned for 26 years.
He relished his time at his home in Easton, Maryland. Whether shucking oysters, grilling blue fish, cooking crabs, hunting geese, gardening, or driving his Boston Whaler at Peach Blossom Creek, he was happiest sharing his love of the Eastern Shore with family and friends.
Gordon was best known for being able to fix or build anything. He was quick to share his knowledge and tools, especially with his kids and sons-in-law. One of his favorite lines was, “You know what you ought to do is…”
He loved old cars and for most of his life he owned a 1921 Buick that he fixed up and kept in beautiful condition. Even later in life he could easily identify the difference between a 1946 and 1947 Chevrolet.
In retirement he enjoyed trips with his wife, Anne. He loved his black lab Belle. He was also an avid mystery thriller reader (only hardbacks!).
Gordon delighted in time spent with his adult children. He traveled across the country every summer to visit his daughters and their families in the Pacific Northwest. He adored his son and their frequent lunches at Firehouse Subs in Florida.
Survivors include his widow Anne Foley; his children: Debbie (George Thompson) Brunner; Jeff (Arwen) Brunner and grandchildren Megan, Sidney, and Brandon; Susan (Michael) Briddell and grandchildren Mollie and Ridgely; Julie (Joseph Gaydos) Brunner and grandchildren Hannah, Olivia, and Celestine; his stepdaughters: Alison (George) Barberi and grandsons Tyler and Michael; Heather Foley-Swope (Joe) and granddaughters Arden and Madeline; Betsy Foley; his sister Gail (Ian) Baird; nephews Dale (Stephanie) Baird and Scott (Amy)Baird and four great nephews and nieces; and his former wife, Mollie Montgomery Anthony. His nephew Jeff Baird precedes him in death.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on June 27, 2022 at 2 pm at Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, Maryland.
